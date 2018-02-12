Night Ranger to perform at Golden Nugget

Night Ranger is set to perform on Saturday, June 2 Golden Nugget Lake Charles at 8:00 PM.

The band has sold more than 17 million albums and will perform smash hits such as “Sister Christian”, “When You Close Your Eyes”, and the anthem “(You Can Still) Rock in America.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 2 with prices starting at $15, available online at www.goldennuggetlc.com or by visiting the Golden Nugget Box Office, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 AM to 7 PM with extended hours on concert days.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.