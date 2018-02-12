Mardi Gras in SWLA keeps family first

Krewes prepare for Mardi Gras almost a year in advance, but not everyone understands just how much goes into it.

Over one hundred krewes spend the entire year getting their floats and events ready for Mardi Gras season.

Kenny Berwick co-founded the Krewe of the Marsh, and says their float took over 10 months to finish, but having a family to do it for, makes all the hard work worth it.

“We’re a family oriented type krewe, so it’s as much fun for us as it is for the kids, and we try to make it that way,” Berwick said.

Nicole Lee joined Krewe de Tracas because of their commitment to family, and with that, she understands the real meaning of Mardi Gras in Southwest Louisiana.

“To keep the tradition alive. You know, this isn’t New Orleans, it’s Southwest Louisiana, but it’s a big part of Louisiana culture. You can’t go to any other state and find this kind of atmosphere. And for this to be here in 10 to 20 years, you have to teach the little kids what to do and how to act, and do it responsibly.”

The finale of Mardi Gras season is tomorrow with the Krewe of Krewes parade beginning at 5 p.m.

