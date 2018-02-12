GOHSEP launches 'Get A Game Plan' podcast

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is launching a new podcast to encourage residents to get together their emergency plans and learn more about the agency.

The Get A Game Plan Podcast features interviews with emergency management personnel at the local, state and federal levels. The department also says the digital audio file will have tips to help people prepare.

Listeners can tune in using a computer or smartphone, and can subscribe so that new installments can be received automatically.

The podcasts will provide insight on the decision making process within the emergency management community and provide practical information to make you,your family and your business more resilient.

The first two episodes are already available on GOHSEP’s website, along with other podcast outlets such as iTunes, Google Play, Pocket Cast, RSS, Stitcher, Tune In Radio, Otto Radio and Android.

New episodes are scheduled for release on the second Monday of each month.

