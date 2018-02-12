GOHSEP launches 'Get A Game Plan' podcast

A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say. The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion. During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.More >>
