Man admits girlfriend's urine was in vehicle to help pass drug t - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man admits girlfriend's urine was in vehicle to help pass drug test

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Seth Pujol was arrested following a traffic stop in Lake Arthur. (Source: KPLC) Seth Pujol was arrested following a traffic stop in Lake Arthur. (Source: KPLC)
LAKE ARTHUR, LA (KPLC) -

It wasn't a typical traffic stop in Lake Arthur Friday evening, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

Ivey says a sheriff's patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Calcasieu Avenue in Lake Arthur.

The driver, 27-year-old Seth Joseph Pujol of Houma, was discovered to be under suspension and had no driver's license in his possession.

K-9 Bean alerted the sheriff's officer of a presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Ivey says deputies discovered drug paraphernalia, including a used needle and syringe, a spoon with white residue on it, and drugs - promethazine hydrochloride and suboxone. 

Deputies also discovered two orange pill bottles containing a liquid. Ivey says Pujol admitted to deputies the liquid was urine his girlfriend provided to him so he could pass a drug test.

Pujol was placed under arrest for traffic violations, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, possession of CDS schedule III, and unlawfully supplying of any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test.

Pujol was transported to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail and booked on the above charges with no bond.

Copyright KPLC 2018.  All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

  • Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:20:34 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...

    More >>

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...

    More >>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly