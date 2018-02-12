Man admits girlfriend's urine was in vehicle to help pass drug test

It wasn't a typical traffic stop in Lake Arthur Friday evening, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.



Ivey says a sheriff's patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Calcasieu Avenue in Lake Arthur.



The driver, 27-year-old Seth Joseph Pujol of Houma, was discovered to be under suspension and had no driver's license in his possession.

K-9 Bean alerted the sheriff's officer of a presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Ivey says deputies discovered drug paraphernalia, including a used needle and syringe, a spoon with white residue on it, and drugs - promethazine hydrochloride and suboxone.



Deputies also discovered two orange pill bottles containing a liquid. Ivey says Pujol admitted to deputies the liquid was urine his girlfriend provided to him so he could pass a drug test.



Pujol was placed under arrest for traffic violations, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, possession of CDS schedule III, and unlawfully supplying of any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test.



Pujol was transported to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail and booked on the above charges with no bond.

