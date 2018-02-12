Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Feb. 9 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Feb. 9

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
Connect
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Matthew Joseph Oliver, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. 

Channing Reese Obannon, 27, Orange, TX: Obstruction of justice, simple burglary, theft.  Bond: $20,000

Richard Joseph Bessinger, 26, Lake Charles: Display of plates, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Bond: $20,250

Brent Allen Shetley, 39, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated, driving on right side of the road. Bond: $3,500

Kevin Paul Shelton, 20, Cameron: Operating while intoxicated, flight from an officer, careless operation, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, evidence of motor vehicle liability, expired registration. 

Antonio Landry, 49, Lake Charles: Three counts of direct contempt of court. 

Eric Shan Pine, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. 

Terry Jerome Stevens, 32, Lake Charles: Inciting prostitution, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, trafficking of children for sexual purposes. 

Randy Luquinne Jr Collins, 28, Lake Charles: Direct contempt. 

Arnold Keith Harrell III, 36, Hayes: Prohibited acts, possession of controlled drug. 

Dalton Houston Wright, 27, DeRidder: Theft, forgery, simple burglary. 

Seth Shane Tilley, 31, Lake Charles: Theft, theft of a firearm, simple burglary. 

Dustin Micheal Thibodeaux, 33, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court. 

Marlissa Christina Fontenot, 27, Lake Charles: Six counts of direct contempt of court. 

Marsha Renee Howell, 36, New Braunfels, TX: Possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass. 

Mickey Joseph Trahan, 37, DeQuincy: Theft, aggravated assault, possession of legend drug without a prescription. 

Shaydriana Renee Rhodes, 25, Lake Charles: Battery. 

Marvin Traimaine Anderson, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Thomas Edward Lakomia, 38, Lockhart, TX: Possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D., out of state detainer, possession of a controlled substance. 

Justin Paul Carter, 27, DeQuincy: Direct contempt of court. 

Jasmien Jr Lionel, 40, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Kirklyn Daron Guidry, 19, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage. 

Brandon Lawrance Monceaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana, prohibited acts, possession of controlled substance. 

Alexander Paul Williams, 37, Lake Charles: Four counts of probation violation. 

Ashton Kayle Allen, 26, Westlake: Possession of controlled substance, prohibited acts, possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

