Southwest Louisiana booking reports: Sunday Feb. 11

Christy Robinette, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Jeremy Pate, 18, Lafayette: theft less than $1,000, forgery, theft under $750, theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Kenny Sturlese, 36, Lake Charles: Attempted simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Marcus Richmond, 42, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, probation detainer.

John Haley, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic Abuse Battery; strangulation, domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Quaylon Harris, 30, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.

Danielle Vincent, 30, Sulphur: Probation detainer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana.

Rakisha Guillory, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.

Johntrel Lewis, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapons by a person, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D., illegal carrying of weapon, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Summer Hayden, 32, Sulphur: Careless operation, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Mandie Matherne, 21, Lake Charles: Direct contempt or court.

