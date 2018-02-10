McNeese PIcks Up Second Win Over #20 Tulsa, 8-6

LAKE CHARLES—For the second straight day, McNeese softball picked up a win over 20th ranked Tulsa with a come from behind 8-6 win over the Hurricane here Saturday night on Day 3 of the Cowgirl Classic.



McNeese remains undefeated on the season at 4-0 while the Hurricane fall to 1-2.



“We learned a lot about our team tonight, having being down and then coming back to get the win against a good Tulsa team,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought we stayed the course and chipped away until we were able to get some big hits. They came out and made us pay for some mistakes early in the game. For us to stay calm and stay in the moment, this was a great team win for us.”



Tulsa took a quick 1-0 lead in their opening bat when Cowgirl starter Alexsandra Flores walked the first batter of the game. That would cost the Cowgirls a run off an RBI single up the middle by Tulsa’s Morgan Neal.



McNeese responded with a run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at one all when leadoff hitter Justyce McClain started the bottom half of the inning with a single up the middle. McClain would go to second on a wild pitch and later scored on an error.



Tulsa scored four runs on four hits in the third to take a 5-1 lead. The Hurricane started the inning off with back-to-back doubles to take a 2-1 lead, another run scored on a Cowgirl error before Shelby Estocado’s two run home run added two more runs to extend the lead. The homerun chased Cowgirl starter out of the circle who was replaced by freshman Caroline Settle.



The Cowgirls got one run back in the bottom of the third on a long sacrifice fly to centerfield that sent Hollingsworth, Tulsa’s centerfielder all the way to the wall to make the catch before Lauren Brown tagged up then scored to cut the lead to 5-2.



McNeese would get to Tulsa’s All-American pitcher Emily Watson in the fourth inning for five runs on four hits. Alexandria Saldivar led the inning off with a single to third then pinch runner Shanice Hagler scored on a triple by Brenique Wright. Wright would score on an error to cut the Tulsa lead to 5-4. McClain’s single to center that scored pinch runner Toni Perrin that tied the game at five apiece. A clutch two out, two RBI single by Morgan Catron gave the Cowgirls the 7-5 lead.



Tulsa would score a single run in the sixth on another Cowgirl error but McNeese would get that run back in the bottom of the innings for an 8-6 lead.



Settle helped her cause in the top of the seventh as she would get a grounder from Estocado for the first out before getting the next two batters to fly out to left and the game ended on a pop up to second.



Settle gave up one unearned run on three hits in five innings with four strike outs and one walk to improve to 3-0 on the year.



McClain and Saldivar led the Cowgirls with two hits apiece and Brown scored three of the eight runs. Catron accounted for two of the six Cowgirls RBI.



The Cowgirl Classic will conclude on Sunday with one game scheduled between Tulsa and Houston Baptist at 10 a.m.



McNeese will host Louisiana Tech next Wednesday at 5 p.m.

