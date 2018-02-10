Wilson Earns 10th Double-Double in 74-67 Loss to Southeastern

LAKE CHARLES – Junior transfer Qutarrius Wilson finished with his third consecutive double-double on Saturday with 20 points and 14 rebounds, as the McNeese Cowboys fell 74-67 in a Southland Conference loss to Southeastern Louisiana, splitting the regular season series.



After starting the season 6-0 at home, it was the fourth straight loss in Burton for the Cowboys.



The loss was McNeese's second in a row, dropping to 8-14 on the season and 5-7 in conference play.



After the Lions pulled away in the first half, leaving the Cowboys trailing 40-30 at the half, the McNeese returned from the locker room in the second half outscoring Southeastern 37-34, but unable to overcome the full deficit.



Wilson would be the only player to reach double-double status, but Southeastern's Marlain Veal and Moses Greenwood each tacked on 20 to the score sheet along with Wilson.



McNeese managed to shoot 46% from the field, compared to Southeastern's 43%, the advantage would mark the third time the Cowboys were defeated in a game in which they shot better than their opponent.



For the second game in a row, McNeese outrebounded its opponent. With Wilson leading all-players with 14 rebounds, the Cowboys pulled down 37 boards to the Lions' 33.



The Cowboys are known for their three-point defense, but tonight it fell through- allowing the Lions to net nine from the arc, five more than the Cowboys and the likely reason for the defeat.



Senior LaBarrius Hill finished with 12 on the night, shooting down five of six from the field and two more at the charity stripe.



Southeastern was able to keep star shooter Kalob Ledoux at bay, allowing the sophomore guard only nine points, his first game without double-digits in 14 contests.



The Cowboys scored the first points of the game, off a Wilson lay-up, from there, the Lions would outscore McNeese 13-2, leaving the Cowboys trailing by eight with only five minutes away on the clock.



McNeese would return the intensity, running out to their biggest lead of the night after a 15-2 run on Southeastern.



The five-point lead that peaked with a lay-up by Jacob Ledoux at the 7:42 mark in the first half, would soon end as Southeastern tied the ball game for the final time at 27-27 with 3:59 left before halftime.



The final four minutes of the first half weighed in favor of SLU, who scored 11 unanswered in less than two minutes to leave the Cowboys down by ten at halftime.



The second half began with Wilson dropping back-to-back buckets in Southeastern's paint, but with 16:04 on the clock- SLU's Jordan Capps dropped in a lay-up to give the Lions their largest lead at the night with a 13-point advantage over the Cowboys.



McNeese was then able to rally back to come within one of Southeastern's lead, after the Cowboys went on two six-point runs broken up by a Lion lay-up.



The clock would read 3:42 as McNeese would trail only 63-62 before falling into foul trouble and giving Southeastern 11 more from the free-throw line and eventually, the win.



The Cowboys will be back on the road next week, when they travel to UCA on Valentine's Day.

