Big crowd flocks to the Civic Center for Lake Charles annual gumbo cook-off

The rain might have canceled the Krewe of Omega and the Krewe of Barkus parades, but it didn't stop people from having a good time at Lake Charles annual World Famous Cajun Extravaganza and Gumbo Cook-off.

The gumbo was flowing, and the krewes were chanting as crowds of people packed the Civic Center to eat and have a good time at Lake Charles annual gumbo cook-off.

The rain might have canceled some popular parades, but it couldn't damper out the community's Mardi Gras spirit.

"We're going to start a ruckus either way baby," said Ricky Lejeune.

"I wasn't going to let my fun end," said Stacey Dodd.

And the fun didn't end, it only got started.

"This has been awesome," said Helene Massey. "I mean with all the food, (and) the gumbo is something that's so traditional for Louisiana and Mardi Gras.

Whether you were serving the gumbo, eating it, or dancing it all off, the party never stops no matter what the weather's like outside.

