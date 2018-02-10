Houston River Fire Department purchases new rescue equipment

While most people were enjoying Saturday's Mardi Gras festivities, others like the Houston River Fire Department spent the day working.

The volunteer fire department just received new equipment and spent the day testing it all out.

"What we are doing right now is leaps and bounds ahead of what you will typically see in a volunteer department," said captain Cody Oliver.

It's training day for Houston River's Volunteer Fire Department.

The department is testing out its new $12,000 rope rescue gear for the first time Saturday.

Paid for through their department's budget, Fire Chief Dean Lappe says this equipment will provide tremendous help for their area.

"If you have a collapse of a pipeline and someone's trapped it can be used for that," said Lappe. "It's countless numbers of things."

Lappe says now they don't have to call other fire departments when it comes to a rescue.

"We can set up and be ready, and we don't have to call for help," he said. "We don't have to wait that extra time for the other departments to get here.

Oliver says they've spent weeks in the classroom preparing to use everything.

"They handled everything really well," he said. "It's just a matter of making sure everything we did in the classroom we take out here to the training field.

As the department continues to train they know having this equipment helps them better serve their community.

"It's going to be huge for our tax payers, and the folks that we provide fire protection for," said Lappe. "It's another tool in our tool box."

Lappe says along with this equipment the department is also getting a brand new fire truck that will be delivered in a few weeks.

