Krewe of Omega, Krewe of Barkus parades canceled due to inclement weather

The Krewe of Omega and Krewe of Barkus parades scheduled for today have been canceled due to poor weather conditions.

There are no plans to reschedule them.

The Gumbo Cook-Off at the Lake Charles Civic Center is still happening.

Tomorrow's Children's Day Parade and the Mardi Gras Madness 5K are still planned.

