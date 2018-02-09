McNeese picks up ranked win over No. 20 Tulsa, 6-3

McNeese softball picked up a 6-3 win over 20th ranked Tulsa here Friday night on Day 2 of the Cowgirl Classic to remain undefeated at 3-0 while the Hurricane fell to 1-1 on the season.



“Anytime you play a Tulsa team, you know they are going to play you hard, be well coached and they have a great tradition, said head coach James Landreneau. “Tonight was about us focusing on doing the best job we could do and compete hard.”



The Cowgirls picked up a season high 10 hits in the game with a total of nine coming in the middle innings of the game.



Tulsa took an early 2-0 lead in the third inning when Julie Hollingsworth hit a one out triple to right field and scored on an error. The second Hurricane run came off a sacrifice fly by Morgan Neal that scored Tori Stafford.



McNeese evened the game up at two all with two runs in the bottom of the inning via a two RBI single by Erika Piancastelli. Lauren Brown and Aubree Turbeville both scored on the hit.



The Cowgirls extended their lead 4-2 in the fourth, courtesy of a two run home run by sophomore Brenique Wright’s first career home run over the left field wall. McNeese tacked on two more runs in the fifth for a 6-2 lead on a RBI by Hailey Drew and a RBI sacrifice fly RBI by Wright for her third RBI of the game. Junior Justyce McClain and Brown both led the 10-hit game with two hits apiece.



Tulsa got one of those runs back in the seventh off a leadoff solo home run by Shelby Estacado to cut the lead to 6-3 but freshman Caroline Settle composed herself to get the next batter to fly out before Sarah Briers grounded out to Piancastelli at third base to end the game.



Settles improved to 2-0 on the season after picking up the win in relief in game 2 against Virginia Thursday night. Settle allowed three runs on three hits, struck out two and walked two in the complete game victory.



“I thought Caroline (Settles) did an excellent job of settling into the game. She commanded the strike zone and kept them off balance the entire game. She fell behind a few times but she bounced back to get out of the inning.



The two teams will meet again at 5:30 p.m. in the final game scheduled for Saturday’s tournament action.



Saturday’s schedule has Virginia Southern getting things started at 10 a.m. followed by Tulsa and Houston Baptist (12:30 p.m). Houston Baptist will face Southern at 3 p.m. before the McNeese takes on Tulsa at 5:30 p.m. One game is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m. that has Tulsa facing Houston Baptist.

