BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Etta & Wilson Pete

KPLC's Black History Month profiles continue with a couple whose passions have impacted those in Lake Charles.

Both Etta and Wilson Pete were born and raised in Lake Charles. They were high school sweethearts who both ended up going to different colleges, but their love brought them back to the city and allowed them to help others throughout the years.

If you ever drive down Harless Street and pass a certain building you'll come across Mrs. Etta Pete.

In the building, down the hallway to her office are pictures of people who all have sickle cell anemia.

"Sickle Cell is a disease just like any other disease…high blood pressure, diabetes," said Pete. "It's a disease, it's not a death sentence."

For the last 13 years, Etta has made sure those who have it never feel that way.

"It makes me feel good when I walk down this hall because I can see that what we do here helps," said Etta.

But along with her staff, she's had help from someone special.

Her husband and high school sweetheart Wilson Pete helps Etta as well, but years ago he was helping others in a different way.



"I got hired as the lifeguard…well the beach guard," said Wilson.

Back in 1966 Wilson was given a special card and became the first black beach guard for the city of Lake Charles.

"That was kind of awesome," said Wilson. "For the young children to see Mr. Pete up there in that high chair, and they wanted to be like me."

Wilson worked the area near Cypress Pond which was known as the colored beach back then, and while he enjoyed what he did, the beach had a way of leading him back to what he knew.

"I was going with Etta at that time and she would come and visit me, and I think she was checking on me most of the time cause I was in pretty good shape," said Wilson.

While Wilson isn't swimming much these days, you'll be sure to find him with Etta, and the two plan to help their community together as long as they can.

Saturday Etta and Wilson will celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.