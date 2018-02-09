MARDI GRAS: Krewe of Krewes wraps up day of parades

The rain held enough for all of Lake Charles' Mardi Gras parades to be held Tuesday in Lake Charles.

Adults and children alike lined the streets as four parades rolled down Ryan Street, finishing up with the Krewe of Krewes Parade.

Watch video of the parades below.

Parades

Second Line Stroll: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 1 p.m., Downtown Lake Charles. Area groups strut their Mardi Gras spirit down Ryan Street to the tunes of Mardi Gras music in this walking parade.

Jeeps on Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2 p.m., Downtown Lake Charles. In conjunction with Seven Slots Society, jeep lovers unite to roll down Ryan Street in this jammin' jeep parade.

Motor Gras Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 3 p.m, Downtown-Midtown, Lake Charles. View hot rods, classics and motorcycles as they cruise down Ryan Street.

Krewe of Krewes' Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m., Downtown-Midtown Lake Charles. More than 100 elaborate krewe floats, costumes, beads and more wind through the city in the culmination of the Fat Tuesday celebration.

