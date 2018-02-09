Reeves man indicted on five counts aggravated sex crimes against - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Reeves man indicted on five counts aggravated sex crimes against children

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) -

A reeves man is being held in the Allen parish jail on charges he had sexual contact with two small children and a teen.

Anthony Doyle was recently indicted on allegations dating as far back as 2006.

The 38-year-old Doyle has been in jail since August, but was recently indicted on five charges of aggravated sex crimes including rape and crime against nature.

The indictment says a seven year old was abused between 2006 and 2007, and another child, who is five years old now, was a victim between 2012 and 2017. And one of the charges pertains to a teen.

Sheriff Doug Hebert says the victims were girls.

"The earliest one we know of occurred in 2006, a little over ten years ago. The most recent one probably around two years ago. The age of the victim of the earliest one was at the time I think seven. And then possibly around two on the last one, two to three on the last one.," said Hebert.

Doyle has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is presumed innocent unless he is found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. 

His bond is set at $510,000 and  he has not been able to get out of jail.

The sheriff says those who are guilty of such offenses are a threat to children.

"The person that decides that they are sexually attracted to a child will not change their mind tomorrow.  That is a way of thinking and being and that is the way they are wired.  And I don't know of any real evidence that someone's been rehabilitated without other measures," he said.

If convicted of aggravated rape, Doyle would be sentenced to life in prison.

For now his trial is set for May 7.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved

  Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:20:34 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this."

  BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:19:19 GMT
    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighborhood.
  Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information.
