Reeves man indicted on five counts aggravated sex crimes against children

A reeves man is being held in the Allen parish jail on charges he had sexual contact with two small children and a teen.

Anthony Doyle was recently indicted on allegations dating as far back as 2006.

The 38-year-old Doyle has been in jail since August, but was recently indicted on five charges of aggravated sex crimes including rape and crime against nature.

The indictment says a seven year old was abused between 2006 and 2007, and another child, who is five years old now, was a victim between 2012 and 2017. And one of the charges pertains to a teen.

Sheriff Doug Hebert says the victims were girls.

"The earliest one we know of occurred in 2006, a little over ten years ago. The most recent one probably around two years ago. The age of the victim of the earliest one was at the time I think seven. And then possibly around two on the last one, two to three on the last one.," said Hebert.

Doyle has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is presumed innocent unless he is found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

His bond is set at $510,000 and he has not been able to get out of jail.

The sheriff says those who are guilty of such offenses are a threat to children.

"The person that decides that they are sexually attracted to a child will not change their mind tomorrow. That is a way of thinking and being and that is the way they are wired. And I don't know of any real evidence that someone's been rehabilitated without other measures," he said.

If convicted of aggravated rape, Doyle would be sentenced to life in prison.

For now his trial is set for May 7.

