Local artist paints murals for Ward 3 Recreation - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local artist paints murals for Ward 3 Recreation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

With a little help from a skyjack, and the stroke of a paintbrush, local artist Derrick White hopes to change lives.

White was selected by Ward 3 Recreation to paint a mural at the Foreman-Reynaud Aquatic Center on 215 Albert St. in Lake Charles.

White said he hopes his paintings will inspire kids in the Lake Area to dream big and not give up, no matter the obstacle.

Kip Texada, executive director for Ward 3 recreation, said they were so impressed with his painting at the Aquatic Center, they wanted him to paint a mural at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on North Simmons St.

"He said it'd be an honor to do," Texada said. "He came in and did a couple of sketches and I was very impressed with him."

Texada said the goal is to make a positive impact in the community.

"We have so many kids who come through these facilities," Texada said. "Someone might be inspired by the drawings and the murals."

White said his painting at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center means the most to him.

"I grew up in this area and seeing it come from just a weight room to having a wall where I could have a wall to just paint, it means a whole lot." White said. "Martin Luther King left a lot for later generations and I'm able to add myself to his quotes and what he left behind and it means a lot to be that person to do so."

Both Texada and White are in the process of coming up with more mural ideas for other Ward 3 recreation centers across the city.

