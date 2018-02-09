Goos Plaza statue unveiling set for Feb. 17

A statue of early Lake Charles settler Capt. Daniel J. Goos will be officially unveiled and donated Saturday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. in Goos Plaza adjacent to the 9/11 Memorial on the southwest corner of the Lakefront Promenade.

This donation is being made by the Goosport Graveyard Endowment, Inc.

Capt. Goos was born in 1815 in Wyk auf Föhr, Nordfriesland, a cluster of islands located in the North Sea, now a part of Germany. In 1835, he immigrated to Philadelphia and soon moved to New Orleans. There he married Katarina Barbara Moeling in 1846. They moved to the Mississippi along the Gulf Coast; then in 1855, he and his family moved to Lake Charles.

The statue was sculpted by Janie Stine LaCroix, well known here for her statues of Millennium Christ in Bilbo Cemetery, Doug Fournet in Veterans Memorial Park, and Dr. Michael DeBakey, among others. Architect for the Plaza was J. Everett Schram. General Contractor was Rock Cloud Construction Co., Inc. Project Overseer was Lisa Bonin Schram.

