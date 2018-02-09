DeQuincy Elementary celebrates Mardi Gras

DeQuincy Elementary held its Mardi Gras celebration this week.

Each class was a "Krewe" with a Duke and Duchess who participated in a parade. A King and Queen were voted on by the fifth grade students.

Like any good Mardi Gras celebration, there was Louisiana food - red beans and rice - and mini king cakes.

Parents and students played “Gumbo” bingo and there was a dance.

