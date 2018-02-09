"The Zone" back for Mardi Gras 2018

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced the return of "The Zone" on Friday.

"The Zone” is a family-friendly, alcohol- and tobacco-free area targeted for families with children and teens at large events in the Lake Area.

In its 10th year, The Zone will be open from noon - 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13, right on the parade route - in the empty parking lot between the Charleston Building and the Parish Courthouse on Ryan Street.

The area will have a live DJ, laser tag, bounce houses, train rides, face painting and a game truck. There will also be pizza, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy and Coca-Cola for kids to enjoy.

For more information about The Zone, you're asked to contact William Sommers at 337-721-3900.

