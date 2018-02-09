"The Zone" back for Mardi Gras 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

"The Zone" back for Mardi Gras 2018

By McKenzie Ball, Producer
Connect
Source: CPPj) Source: CPPj)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced the return of "The Zone" on Friday. 

"The Zone” is a family-friendly, alcohol- and tobacco-free area targeted for families with children and teens at large events in the Lake Area.

In its 10th year, The Zone will be open from noon - 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13, right on the parade route - in the empty parking lot between the Charleston Building and the Parish Courthouse on Ryan Street.

The area will have a live DJ, laser tag, bounce houses, train rides, face painting and a game truck. There will also be pizza, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy and Coca-Cola for kids to enjoy.

For more information about The Zone, you're asked to contact William Sommers at 337-721-3900.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:20:34 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...

    More >>

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:19:19 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)
    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...More >>
    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...More >>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly