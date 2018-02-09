KPLC and St. Jude team up to give one lucky viewer a dream home

KPLC is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to provide one viewer in Southwest Louisiana with their dream home.

St. Jude is the leading children’s hospital pioneering research and treatments for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Salvador Custom Homes has agreed to donate time and materials to build the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in the Graywood development in Lake Charles. Groundbreaking on that home will take place Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale in June. Each ticket will cost $100, which enters you into a raffle for the house and other great prizes. Every ticket helps St. Jude kids. A grand prize Dream Home winner will be selected in September.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped pushed the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved