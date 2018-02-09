SWLA church choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

First United Methodist Church Lake Charles Chancel Choir has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall on Monday, February 19 at 7:00 P.M.



Dr. Bret Smithey, the choir's director, says the diverse FUMC Chancel Choir ranges in age from 23 to 92. They have performed selections in five different languages.



To receive an invitation, the ensemble had to go through an intensive audition process and were selected by members of the Distinguished Concerts International New York artistic board.

The choir will be leaving Lake Charles early morning on Friday, February 16. When they arrive in New York City, they will have two busy days of rehearsals before the performance on February 19.



The Lake Charles will have an opportunity to hear the piece performed by the choir at a special concert on Good Friday, March 30. DVDs will also be available of the Carnegie Hall performance itself and shown at a viewing party at FUMC-LC at a date in the future.



Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.