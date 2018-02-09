ZSpace program at Barbe giving students a new way to learn

Technology at Barbe High School is changing the way students learn.

From a science book to a computer screen, the ZSpace program is giving students a hands-on experience.

"Kids can actually dissect any object, animal, body, things they would never have the opportunity to dissect on these virtual reality screens," said biology teacher, Lyndsey LeBlanc.

The program costs more than $20,000, a majority of the program was paid for by the Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

The objective is to add quality medical professionals to the area.

Students say the experiences in class are unlike anything they have ever done.

"I've done surgery, looked at the heart, looked at the brain, DNA molecules, it's so much more in-depth and must for fun," said freshman, Grayson Ashford.

There are currently four ZSpace computers at Barbe and they hope to add to the program so more kids can learn the virtual reality way.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.