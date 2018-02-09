McNeese softball opens season with doubleheader sweep over Virginia

Morgan Catron's bloop single over second base in the bottom of the seventh inning gave McNeese (2-0) a 4-3 win over Virginia(0-2) in the second game of a doubleheader to preserve the sweep over the Cavaliers here Thursday night on the opening day of the Cowgirl Classic. The Cowgirls defeated Virginia 7-0 in their season opener.



The Cowgirl Classic will continue Friday with Virginia taking on Houston Baptist at 1 p.m. and #20 Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. McNeese will face Tulsa at 6 p.m.



With the Cowgirls leading 3-1 after three innings, the Cavaliers cut the Cowgirl lead to 3-2 with a run in the fifth then tying the game at three apiece with a run in the top of the seventh on a RBI single by Lacy Smith.



Senior Justyce McClain led the bottom of the seventh off with a single through the left side before senior Erika Piancastelli drew a walk, setting up the game winning hit from Catron. Once Catron put a bat on the ball, the speedy McClain wasted no time heading home for the game winning run.



Redshirt freshman Caroline Settle, who relieved freshman Amber Coons with two outs in the seventh inning, picked up her first collegiate win in relief. Settle walked the first batter she faced the got Danni Ingraham to go down looking to end the threat with runners on first and second.



Coons threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs with two strikeouts in her first collegiate start.



McNeese collected six hits with McClain claiming three of the six as she was 3 for 4 at the plate with one RBI and a stolen base.



In the season opener, Catron and sophomore Brenique Wright accounted for two hits apiece. McNeese took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning before tacking on four more runs in the fourth on two hits. The Cowgirls used the base paths in the inning to generate some offense to score a few runs. Sophomore Lauren Brown's ground out to second scored another Cowgirl run and Catron picked up a RBI with a single up the middle.



Catron and Piancastelli knocked in the final two runs of the game in the fifth inning for the 7-0 win. Piancastelli picked her first RBI of the season on a grounder to third and Catron hit the fist Cowgirls and her homerun of the season over the left field wall.



Sophomore Alexsandra Flores picked up her first win of the season in six inning of work. Flores gave up only four hits without allowing a walk and struck out four.

