Grand jury declines charges in 2017 death at Sulphur hotel

A grand jury in state district court rejected charges in connection with the death of Steven Mitchell at a Sulphur hotel in August 2017.

Authorities said Mitchell and two others were visiting in a hotel room after work when Mitchell and one of the other men began arguing over a work-related issue. Click HERE for more.

"Mitchell began making derogatory comments toward that individual and then approached him in an aggressive manner," Sulphur Police spokesman Mel Estess said in August. "Mitchell grabbed that person around the neck in an attempt to choke him. That individual responded by striking Mitchell on the face with a closed fist. Mitchell fell to the floor and was unconscious. Although lifesaving measures were attempted, Mitchell died as a result of his injuries."

The Calcasieu District Attorney's Office brought a manslaughter charge against the other man to a grand jury Thursday, but the grand jury elected not to indict him.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.