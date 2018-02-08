CONSIDER THIS: Olympic Life Lessons - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CONSIDER THIS: Olympic Life Lessons

By John Ware, General Manager
The winter Olympics are here, and for the next two weeks much of the world will be watching together.

We may find ourselves obsessed with a sport that we barely knew about before, as we were when Apollo Ono showed us how exciting short-track speed skating could be, or when we all decided that Curling is a really weird sport but fun to watch.

I think there are a number of life lessons we can take from the Olympics. Like the fact that not everybody gets a medal. Even top athletes performing at the peak of their game won’t get a medal if they aren’t the best on that day.

Or that success takes more than ability, it takes hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance. It’s also a time when the world comes together, at least a little bit. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I am a proud American. I always want our athletes and teams to bring home the Gold, Bronze, and Silver for the Red, White, and Blue.

But when Jamaica’s Usain Bolt runs track in the summer, or Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe rips through the moguls on skis in the winter games, it’s easy enough to enjoy their skills and appreciate their performance no matter where they come from.

It should be a great couple of weeks, I hope you’ll enjoy the Olympics along with all of us at KPLC.

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:19:19 GMT
    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...More >>
  Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
  Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
