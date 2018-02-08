SWLA IN THE SERVICE: AMN India Antoine

U.S. Air Force Airman India N. Antoine graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Antoine is the daughter of Jerry Antoine Jr. and granddaughter of Anna and Jerry Antoine, all of Lake Charles, La.

She is a 2016 graduate of Lagrange High School, Lake Charles, La.

