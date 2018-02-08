SWLA IN THE SERVICE: AB Zachary Melder

U.S. Air Force Airman Zachary J. Melder graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Melder is the son of Robin R. Darbonne of Oberlin, La., and Aubrey L. Melder of Oakdale, La.

Information on local service men and women is provided by Joint Hometown News Service.

