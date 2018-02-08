CPSO looking for suspects in theft of tools from local business - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO looking for suspects in theft of tools from local business

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
(Source: CPSO) (Source: CPSO)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities are investigating thefts from a business on South Cities Service Highway in which tools were thrown over the fence of a garden center.

Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said it is believed that the thefts were perpetrated by two men. The Sheriff's Office began investigating on Jan. 29.

The first theft happened on Jan. 25: A man entered the store and loaded numerous tools and rolls of wire into a shopping cart, Myers said. He threw some of the tools over the fence in the garden department then took two spools of wire to the customer service desk where he fraudulently returned the wire for a gift card.

The second theft happened on Jan. 28: Another man entered the store and loaded tools into a shopping cart and threw them over the fence in the garden department.

The total value of the stolen items is approximately $3,000.

Myers asked anyone with information regarding the thefts or suspects or vehicles shown in the photographs to call lead Det, Chad Collins at 494-4539 or Crime Stoppers at 493-2222.

