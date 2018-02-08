City of Lake Charles Mardi Gras garbage and trash collection

The City of Lake Charles will observe the Mardi Gras Holiday on Tuesday, February 13. Lake Charles City Hall will be closed on this day. There WILL NOT be any trash or garbage picked up on that day.

The Parish has announced that garbage and trash pickup will run as normally scheduled for Waste Management customers.

Changes in trash and garbage pickup are as follows:

Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, February 14. Monday, Thursday, and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

All Recycling stations, including the Team Green Recycling Truck and the Incinerator, will not be open on Tuesday, February 13. They will resume regular operating hours on Wednesday, February 14.

All other services of the Department of Public Works will also be closed on Tuesday, February 13, in observance of this holiday and will resume regular working hours on Wednesday, February 14.

