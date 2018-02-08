Sulphur man pleads guilty to illegal possession of a silencer

A Sulphur man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a silencer, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana.

Robert Reid Taylor, 46 pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm silencer.

Taylor was found with an unregistered firearm silencer on Sept. 7, 2017. The silencer had no manufacturer’s markings or serial number. It was

also not registered in the National Firearms and Transfer Record.

Taylor faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved