UPDATE: CPSO identifies Body found in Bayou D'Inde

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the body found in Bayou D'Inde earlier Thursday evening, according to Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.

7News reported on the discovery of a body by fishermen north of I-10 in Sulphur around 2:45 p.m.

CPSO has since identified the deceased as 50-year-old Gregory P. Cass of Sulphur.

The initial investigation has not revealed any signs of foul play but CPSO will wait for the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office to determine the cause of death before making a ruling, said Myers.

Det. Jerod Abshire is the lead investigator.

