A grand jury indicted a man Thursday in an attempted rape case.

Scott R. Campbell was indicted on one charge of attempted second-degree rape based on allegations that he physically attacked a female victim on Dec. 22, 2017.

Authorities say Campbell attempted to rape the victim by grabbing her outside her residence and pushing her into her garage.

Once inside Campbell forcibly pulled the victim's pants down as well as his own and attempted to rape her. She was able to fight Campbell off and get away by head-butting him.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.