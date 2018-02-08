Sulphur man indicted in rape of now 10-year-old girl - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man indicted in rape of now 10-year-old girl

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Christopher Vincent (Source: KPLC) Christopher Vincent (Source: KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man has been indicted after being accused of raping a now 10-year-old girl on numerous occasions, authorities say. 

Christopher E. Vincent, 27, was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape by a grand jury Thursday. 

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in March 2017 about Vincent "having inappropriate sexual contact...with a now 10-year-old girl on numerous occasions between 2014 and 2017," said spokeswoman Kim Myers. 

After further investigation, Judge David Ritchie signed a warrant in the amount of $150,000 for Vincent’s arrest in Oct. 2017, Myers said. Vincent was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center that same month. Judge Ritchie set his special conditions of bond to include no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with any minor children.

Detective Michelle Robinson was the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  • Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:18:45 GMT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly