Sulphur man indicted in rape of now 10-year-old girl

A Sulphur man has been indicted after being accused of raping a now 10-year-old girl on numerous occasions, authorities say.

Christopher E. Vincent, 27, was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape by a grand jury Thursday.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in March 2017 about Vincent "having inappropriate sexual contact...with a now 10-year-old girl on numerous occasions between 2014 and 2017," said spokeswoman Kim Myers.

After further investigation, Judge David Ritchie signed a warrant in the amount of $150,000 for Vincent’s arrest in Oct. 2017, Myers said. Vincent was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center that same month. Judge Ritchie set his special conditions of bond to include no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with any minor children.

Detective Michelle Robinson was the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.