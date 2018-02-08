One dies in house fire near Welsh

One person is dead following a house fire near Welsh Wednesday night, authorities said.

The fire happened around 6 p.m. at a single-family residence off of Frey Road, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

KPLC has reached out to the State Fire Marshal's Office for more information.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.