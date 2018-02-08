Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run at convenience store

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly drove his car into the front doors of a convenience store. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Lake Charles man accused of running into the doors of a convenience store on La. 14 then driving off has been arrested, authorities said.

Anthony Keith Simmons, 49, was arrested after the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of the incident.

Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, thanked the media and the public for their help in identifying Simmons.

Simmons was arrested on charges of hit-and-run driving, driving without a license, failure to have auto insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle and alteration to a temporary tag.

Myers said that around 5 a.m. on Feb. 2, a Dodge Caliber into the front doors of the business. The driver briefly entered the store before fleeing. Myers said the Caliber has damage to the front right bumper. It also appears the front right quarter panel of the Caliber has been recently replaced and is unpainted.

