Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run at convenience store - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run at convenience store

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly drove his car into the front doors of a convenience store. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly drove his car into the front doors of a convenience store. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly drove his car into the front doors of a convenience store. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly drove his car into the front doors of a convenience store. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
(KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man accused of running into the doors of a convenience store on La. 14 then driving off has been arrested, authorities said.

Anthony Keith Simmons, 49, was arrested after the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of the incident.

Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, thanked the media and the public for their help in identifying Simmons.

Simmons was arrested on charges of hit-and-run driving, driving without a license, failure to have auto insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle and alteration to a temporary tag.

Myers said that around 5 a.m. on Feb. 2, a Dodge Caliber into the front doors of the business. The driver briefly entered the store before fleeing. Myers said the Caliber has damage to the front right bumper. It also appears the front right quarter panel of the Caliber has been recently replaced and is unpainted.   

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:19:19 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)
    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...More >>
    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...More >>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly