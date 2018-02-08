Children's Day Mardi Gras - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Children's Day Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Mardi Gras parades and events are getting underway, and the City of Lake Charles wants to make sure it’s a safe environment for everyone, especially the kids.

Children’s Day during Mardi Gras is Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. It will feature all kinds of demonstrations of performing arts, technology, science, health, and arts and crafts.

The children’s parade will take place right after at 3:30 p.m. rain or shine.

There are also two zones for kids that are tobacco and alcohol free. One is in the parking lot between the Charleston Building and the Parish Courthouse on Ryan Street, and the other is Lock Park.

Chairman of Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana, Rebecca Moss just wants kids to have a safe atmosphere.

“Well we’d like to keep our Mardi Gras family friendly. So, it’s very important for us, number one, to start out when they’re very young and keep our traditions alive. As well as, teach them as young children, the safety of Mardi Gras, so that it continues as well,” Moss said.

Children’s Day and the children’s parade on Sunday are free to the public.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

