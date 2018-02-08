EF-1 tornado damages home in Vernon Parish early Wednesday

After an early morning tornado warning for the southeastern portion of Vernon Parish on Wednesday, National Weather Service employees surveyed an area of the parish that appeared on radar to have been hit by a possible tornado.

The storm moved through rural southeastern Vernon Parish around 3:45 AM Wednesday morning, and First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry was on the air tracking the storm as it moved through in the overnight hours.

The survey team found tree damage that started near the community of Cravens, crossing La. 10 north of Pitkin and continued east to La. 458 and H Spears Rd. where the worst of the damage was seen.

Numerous trees had fallen and significantly damaged one home just north of the intersection of La. 458 and H Spears Rd.

According to those with the National Weather Service survey team, people were in the home when the tornado struck but thankfully no one was injured. Upon arrival the residents were busy covering property from the additional rain that continued to fall.

The National Weather Service classified this tornado as an EF-1 after completing the storm survey by Wednesday afternoon.

