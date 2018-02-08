Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 7, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 7, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Steven Thomas Mitchell, 44, Vinton: Direct contempt of court, battery, resisting an officer with force or violence, resisting an office by flight, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, simple escape. Bond: $2,500.

James R. Porter, 63, Lake Charles: Battery. Bond: $10,000.

Gwendolyn Denise Bush, 46, Lake Charles: Battery. Bond: $10,000.

Arnold James McGruder, 29, Lake Charles: Entry or remaining after being forbidden. Bond: $5,000.

Samuel Blake Watkins, 28, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, display of plates, first-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,250.

Henry Dwight Moore, 23, Beaumont, TX: Direct contempt of court, federal detainer.

Anthony Joseph Dartez, 41, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Lakeitha Shante Jones, 25, Lake Charles: Filing or maintaining false public records. Bond: $3,000.

Mitchell Ray Boudreaux, 34, Welsh: Operating while intoxicated.

Jayde'n Anthony Guillory, 17, Lake Charles:  Illegal possession of stolen things, robbery. Bond: $25,000.

Brandon Lee Hyatt, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Cleveland Terrell Carter, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, out-of-state detainer.

Randall Dominick Tyler, 33, Lake Charles, Direct contempt of court, revocation of parole.

Kecee Clint Lewis, 32, Lake Charles: Second-degree kidnapping, simple kidnapping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond: $8,000.

Chad Edward Menard, 38, Vinton: Battery.

Tyron Nelson Withers, 35, Jennings: Domestic abuse, aggravated assault, child endangerment.

Jason Dane Tidwell, Reeves: Federal detainer.

Anecia Caprice Smith, 24, Houston, TX: Attempt and conspiracy, first-offense possession of marijuana, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Bond: $36,500.

Damian Wade Bellard, 21, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Marquette Shane Jamon Riggs, 21, Lake Charles: Molestation of a juvenile, sexual battery.

Travis Retal Senegal, 35, Houston, TX: Attempt and conspiracy, first-offense possession of marijuana, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, direct contempt of court. Bond: $36,500.

Channing Lee Vincent 25, Starks: Battery.

Travis Jude Bergeron, 27, Arnaudville: Probation violation.

Devin Wayne Bullock, 24, Westlake: Possession of drugs.

