Summer camp for SWLA foster children recruiting campers and volunteers

For the second year, the Royal Family Kids Camp will give foster children between the ages of 6-12 one week of positive memories at a sleep-away summer camp.



Foster parent Kimberly Marler began volunteering as a Royal Family Kids Camp counselor four years ago and is now the director of the region's camp.



"Just seeing these children," she said. "They need so much love and so much support in their lives. Being opened up to that, it just really impacted my life just to help them and to serve them in any way that I can."



She and her husband, Matt, were so personally moved by the children they met while volunteering together two years ago, that they came back home and became foster parents.



"I knew I had to do more than just a week of camp," said Marler. "I wanted to become a foster parent."



Now, Marler is once again taking her heart for foster kids to a summer retreat at a private spot in Beauregard Parish, where the only concern these children will have is how much fun can be squeezed into five jam-packed days with a carnival, tea party for the girls, adventure day for the boys...and more.



"We're going to do a rodeo for them, we'll have swimming, we're going to do arts and crafts with them and then they'll do workshop with grandpa, because we do have aunts and uncles and grandparents there as a Royal Family," said Marler.



The goal: to show these kids they are valuable and loved by God - and loved by every volunteer invested in them.



Marler says she is actively recruiting an army of volunteers to spend five days loving on these children and working to get the word out about camper spots for children.



$500 covers the cost of a child to attend camp and Marler says they organization is also looking for donations of bikes and summer gear that most children in foster care do not have.



Every bit adds up to what Marler says is a life-changing experience for the camper.



This year's Royal Family Kids Camp will be Monday, July 9 through Friday, July 13 in Beauregard Parish.



All volunteers will go through an interview and background check.



To connect with Royal Family Kids Camp - SW Louisiana, click here. You can also donate here or e-mail kmarler@yahoo.com for more information.



