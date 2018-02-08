McNeese to celebrate National Engineers Week from Feb. 26 to March 1

From Feb. 26 through March 1, McNeese State University will host National Engineers week.

These open houses let students and parents learn more about the engineering profession and what McNeese has to offer.

Community Open House – Monday, Feb. 26, from 6-8 p.m., in Drew Hall – for all interested students and their parents

High School Open House – Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 8 a.m.-noon in Drew Hall - more than 400 students from 19 high schools and Sowela attended last year.

Students take tours, see demonstrations by McNeese students and participate in contests such as dragster car races for prizes. Also this week, an engineering banquet for McNeese students and faculty and an alumni event



For more information, call 337-475-5857.

