LCPD captures two sought for vehicle burglaries in Sallier Stree - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

LCPD captures two sought for vehicle burglaries in Sallier Street area

(Source: Lake Charles Police Department) (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles police have captured two suspects wanted in a string of vehicle burglaries.

One of the people arrested is a juvenile.

Authorities say they first received a call early this morning and began to search the area.

West Sallier Street was closed, from near the Port of Lake Charles to Lake Street and Immaculate Conception Cathedral School was placed on heightened alert.

The two were captured in the wooded area between Sallier Street and Shell Beach Drive.

Police responded to the call around 5 a.m.

We will keep you updated on this developing story as we learn more.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  • Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:18:45 GMT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly