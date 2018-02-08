LCPD captures two sought for vehicle burglaries in Sallier Street area

Lake Charles police have captured two suspects wanted in a string of vehicle burglaries.

One of the people arrested is a juvenile.

Authorities say they first received a call early this morning and began to search the area.

West Sallier Street was closed, from near the Port of Lake Charles to Lake Street and Immaculate Conception Cathedral School was placed on heightened alert.

The two were captured in the wooded area between Sallier Street and Shell Beach Drive.

Police responded to the call around 5 a.m.

We will keep you updated on this developing story as we learn more.

