Bre'Ashlee Jones records second straight double-double in McNeese's loss at SFA

McNeese women’s basketball tried to do something here Wednesday night no other team has been able to do all season in Nacogdoches, Texas and that was to win. Stephen F. Austin continued its dominance at home with a 73-58 Southland Conference victory over the Cowgirls to improve to 12-0 at home.



Freshman Bre’Ashlee Jones recorded her second consecutive double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Jones was 4 of 11 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Seven of her 12 rebounds came on the offensive glass.



Seniors Jasmyn Carswell and Dede Sheppard also scored in double figures. Carswell ended the game with 12 points on 5 of 9 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Sheppard added 10 points on 5 of 15 from the field.



The Cowgirls ended the game with a 35.5 field goal percent (22-62) and struggled from behind the arc, making 2 of 13 attempts while SFA shot 42.6 percent from the field (23-54) and made 7 of 26 from three-point range with five of the seven coming in the fourth quarter.



McNeese (10-12, 6-5 SLC) opened the game with a 7-1 lead in the first two minutes of the game then extended that lead to 13-5 behind two free throws from Bre’Ashlee Jones midway through the quarter. A jumper late in the quarter gave McNeese a 15-12 first quarter lead. The Cowgirls went into the locker room with a slim 26-23 lead.



The Cowgirls opened up the third quarter with a layup by Davis to extend its lead to 28-23 lead. With McNeese holding a 30-25 lead early in the quarter, SFA went on an 8-0 run to take the lead (38-30) for the first time in the game and one they would not give up. McNeese made a run of its own, outscoring SFA 6-0 to cut the lead to 38-36 late in the quarter but the Cowgirls wouldn’t get any closer.



The Ladyjacks made five of seven three-pointers in the fourth quarter to take its largest lead of the game (65-49) with 3:35 left and held a double digit lead for most of the quarter. The Cowgirls cut the SFA lead to single digits (65-56) on a layup by Keara Hudnall but the Ladyjacks quickly took a double figure lead again on the next possession off two free throws by Stevi Parker. SFA scored its final eight points of the game from the free throw line and outscored the Cowgirls 50-32 in the second half.



SFA’s Taylor Jackson led all players with 21 points. Parker scored 17 and Chanell Hayes chipped in with 14.



McNeese ends their six game road swing with a 4-2 record. The Cowgirls will return home Saturday after playing on the road for nearly a month, to host Southeastern Louisiana at 1 p.m. in the first game of a doubleheader with the Cowboys.

