CPSO searching for ATM theft suspects

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two theft suspects, according to Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.

Deputies began the investigation when a victim made a complaint about money being illegally withdrawn out of a bank account on Jan. 19.

Investigators learned that on Nov. 23 and 24 the same suspects made several fraudulent ATM withdrawals at a bank in Jennings. The thefts totaled $900.

CPSO is trying to identify the man and woman in the pictures. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call CPSO lead Det. Edward Curol at 337-491-3725.

