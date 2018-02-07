Kinder man arrested on drug, weapons charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kinder man arrested on drug, weapons charges

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Weapons found inside a Texas Eastern Road mobile home (APSO) Weapons found inside a Texas Eastern Road mobile home (APSO)
Eric Hebert (APSO) Eric Hebert (APSO)
Drugs found inside a Texas Eastern Road mobile home (APSO) Drugs found inside a Texas Eastern Road mobile home (APSO)

An Allen Parish man is facing a multitude of drug and weapons charges after deputies searched a mobile home.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, narcotics officers with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a Texas Eastern Road home near Reeves.

Deputies found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside, along with several firearms. Eric Mathew Hebert, 57, of Kinder, was arrested and booked into the Allen Parish Jail for possession with intent to distribute crystal meth, illegal possession of firearms, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.   

