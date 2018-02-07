Fashion After Dark tomorrow in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fashion After Dark tomorrow in Lake Charles

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Fashion Week Lake Charles may not be until April, but get your high heels ready because they are hosting a runway series tomorrow.

Fashion After Dark is part of a mini-series of runway shows being held in the months before fashion week.

Julie Branden is the founder of Fashion Week Lake Charles and hopes this will get people excited for April.

“Tomorrow is just a lead-way into Fashion Week Lake Charles. Fashion Week Lake Charles is in April, so we just want to showcase that we are coming. We are in the city. We are going to hop around the city. Tomorrow is the first series of the show,” said Branden.

Remy Deville owns Delano Wine Bar, who is hosting the show tomorrow and is excited to welcome Fashion After Dark.

“We hosted this event, being a newer bar in town. I’ve only been the owner for a few months. We wanted to make sure and showcase the elegance and the upscale nature of our bar, and what better way to do that than Fashion Week,” said Deville.

It not only does it show off elegance and style, but it also helps out a great cause.

“We started Fashion Week Lake Charles two years ago, 2016, for juvenile diabetes. My granddaughter, Gabby, has juvenile diabetes – I’m the only certified image consultant in Louisiana – so I put both of my passions together, and we came up with Fashion Week Lake Charles.”

Fashion After Dark will be held at Delano Wine Bar on East McNeese Street and begins at 7 p.m.

