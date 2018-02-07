Terry Miles indicted in kidnapping of two girls whose mother was found dead

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A man who's a suspect in the death of a Texas woman has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping after authorities say he abducted the woman's two daughters and took them to Colorado.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment Tuesday in Austin against 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles.

Prosecutors say police on Dec. 30 found the body of Tonya Bates in her suburban Austin home after she didn't appear for work. Investigators learned her 14- and 7-year-old daughters were missing.

Authorities say they determined Miles, who was Bates' roommate, had taken her car and was en route to Colorado.

Miles was arrested and the girls were found safe following a traffic stop Jan. 3 by sheriff's deputies in southern Colorado.

It's not clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

