Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Feb. 6

Enigel Durreaux McZeal, 27, Lake Charles: Two counts of criminal mischief. 

Matthew Aaron Bussell, 28, Starks: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $5,000

John Orphey, 42, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Mariah Kiara Daigle, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery. Bond: $15,000

Hebert Colby Kyle, 30, DeRidder: Two counts of probation violation. 

Deyshawn D'Marcus Roberts, 17, Lake Charles: Simple battery. Bond: $250

Samuel Frank McCreary, 21, Beaumont, TX: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Sindasha Sierra Ward, 17, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. 

Joseph Lee Smith, 34, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. 

Taurean Denzelle Buck. 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation. 

Melissa Lynette Bushnell, 35, DeQuincy: Second-degree battery, two counts of direct contempt of court. 

Javin Markel Augustus, 18, Bridge City: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary. 

Kenneth Lee Robert, 46, Vinton: Out of state detainer. 

Christopher Lee Savoy, 41, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Joshua Paul Lewis, 30, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, hit and run driving, driving without a license, penalties for violations, possession of a firearm by a felon. 

Jordan Dee Goodwill, 21, Lake Charles: possession with intent to sell narcotics. 

Keely Kaite Mays, 19, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Austin Gene Matthews, 31, Sulphur: Battery, False imprisonment. 

Dallas Edward Henry, 36, Lake Charles: Stop lamps and turn signals required, possession of a controlled substance, illegal carrying of weapons. 

Terrence Jerode Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment, simple criminal damage. Bond: $5,000
 

