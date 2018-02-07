Extras needed for WWII movie filming in Baton Rouge

Central Casting Louisiana is casting background extras for the WWII drama "Greyhound" that will be filming in Baton Rouge in the coming months. (Source: KPLC)

Central Casting Louisiana is casting background extras for the WWII drama Greyhound that will be filming in Baton Rouge in the coming months. Production on the major budget film, starring Tom Hanks, is expected to begin in March.

Casting directors say they are looking for men and women 18 and older with 1940s looks and men with real military experience.

Those interested in working as a background actor are encouraged to register for opportunities with Central Casting Louisiana. Interested applicants are not required to pay fees, have headshots, or previous acting experience. Headshots will be provided after applicants sign up. Applications will be required to complete the federal I-9 form. Click here to see the required documentation.

The company said in a news release that all of its background actor openings are paid job opportunities. Central Casting Louisiana has worked on such films as Jurassic World, LBJ, Logan, Deepwater Horizon, Bad Moms, Girls Trip, and The Magnificent Seven.

You can register online at https://www.centralcasting.com/nola/register/.

For more information email louisianainfo@centralcasting.com.



