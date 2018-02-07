NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2018 athletes sign letters of intent

High school athletes are putting their college commitments in writing today.

Today is National Signing Day, the day when recruits around the country sign letters of intent to play college athletics.

Locally, several athletes have already signed letters of intent, although more are expected to do so.

Here is a list of reported national signing day commitments:

FOOTBALL:

Jordan Cordova, Kinder; UL Lafayette

Joey McNeely, Kinder: Tyler Junior College

James Kirklin, Oberlin: Louisiana College

Bryce Anthony, Jennings: Arkansas-Monticello

Gavin McZeal, Jennings: Arkansas-Monticello

Davian Madden, Jennings: Arkansas Tech

Malik Joseph, Jennings: Lakeland

Zach Hayes, Welsh: McNeese

Pearse Migl, Welsh: UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)

Chris Vargas, Leesville: UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)

Kobe Joiner, Leesville: UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)

McKenzie Jackson, Leesville; Navy

Michael Ciacelli, Leesville: Concordia

Andrew Croker, Leesville: McNeese (preferred walk-on)

Donald Smith Jr., Leesville: Southern Arkansas

Sabian Matuu, Leesville: East Texas Baptist

Gabe Ellis, Leesville: Buena Vista

Ryan Mareno, Sam Houston; Southern Arkansas

Dustin Jackson, Sam Houston: Louisiana College

Darius Daniels, Iowa: McNeese

Marka'il Nixon, Iowa: Henderson State

Kaden Jones, Iowa: Iowa Western

C.J. Semien, Barbe; McNeese

Mason Caldwell, Barbe: Arkansas-Monticello

Jai'van Samuel, Barbe: Texas College

Caleb Darbone, Barbe; Prairie View A&M

KeAndre Turner, Barbe; UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)

Brayden Adams, Barbe; UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)

Devon Pauley, Barbe; UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)

Mathew Cormier, LaGrange; Grambling

Kendale Abrams, LaGrange; Arkansas-Monticello

Daiwruin Arzu, LaGrange: Highland Community

Slade Manlief, Sulphur: Southern Arkansas

Brandon Hayden, Sulphur: Louisiana College

Kaleb Hogg, Sulphur: Southeastern

Christian Trahan, Sulphur: Houston (signed during early signing period)

D'onte Roshell, DeRidder: Arkansas Tech

Nicholas Sanders, DeRidder: UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)

Braedan James, South Beauregard: McNeese (preferred walk-on)

BASEBALL:

Jeremiah Ceasar, St. Louis: Hutchinson CC

Logan Gray, St. Louis: LSU Eunice

Nick Zeman, Jennings; TCS Post Grad

CROSS COUNTRY:

India Appleton, St. Louis: UNC-Asheville

SOCCER:

Abby Bath, Barbe; East Texas Baptist

SOFTBALL:

Brianna Hargrove, Oakdale; Pearl River CC

Kassie Comeaux, Jennings; Mississippi Delta

SWIMMING:

Caleb Wyninger, St. Louis; Old Dominion

WRESTLING:

Robert Christman, St. Louis: Queens College

