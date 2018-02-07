NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2018 athletes sign letters of intent

High school athletes are putting their college commitments in writing today.
Today is National Signing Day, the day when recruits around the country sign letters of intent to play college athletics.
Locally, several athletes have already signed letters of intent, although more are expected to do so.
Here is a list of reported national signing day commitments:
FOOTBALL:
Jordan Cordova, Kinder; UL Lafayette
Joey McNeely, Kinder: Tyler Junior College
James Kirklin, Oberlin: Louisiana College
Bryce Anthony, Jennings: Arkansas-Monticello
Gavin McZeal, Jennings: Arkansas-Monticello
Davian Madden, Jennings: Arkansas Tech
Malik Joseph, Jennings: Lakeland
Zach Hayes, Welsh: McNeese
Pearse Migl, Welsh: UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)
Chris Vargas, Leesville: UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)
Kobe Joiner, Leesville: UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)
McKenzie Jackson, Leesville; Navy
Michael Ciacelli, Leesville: Concordia
Andrew Croker, Leesville: McNeese (preferred walk-on)
Donald Smith Jr., Leesville: Southern Arkansas
Sabian Matuu, Leesville: East Texas Baptist
Gabe Ellis, Leesville: Buena Vista
Ryan Mareno, Sam Houston; Southern Arkansas
Dustin Jackson, Sam Houston: Louisiana College
Darius Daniels, Iowa: McNeese
Marka'il Nixon, Iowa: Henderson State
Kaden Jones, Iowa: Iowa Western
C.J. Semien, Barbe; McNeese
Mason Caldwell, Barbe: Arkansas-Monticello
Jai'van Samuel, Barbe: Texas College
Caleb Darbone, Barbe; Prairie View A&M
KeAndre Turner, Barbe; UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)
Brayden Adams, Barbe; UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)
Devon Pauley, Barbe; UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)
Mathew Cormier, LaGrange; Grambling
Kendale Abrams, LaGrange; Arkansas-Monticello
Daiwruin Arzu, LaGrange: Highland Community
Slade Manlief, Sulphur: Southern Arkansas
Brandon Hayden, Sulphur: Louisiana College
Kaleb Hogg, Sulphur: Southeastern
Christian Trahan, Sulphur: Houston (signed during early signing period)
D'onte Roshell, DeRidder: Arkansas Tech
Nicholas Sanders, DeRidder: UL Lafayette (preferred walk-on)
Braedan James, South Beauregard: McNeese (preferred walk-on)
BASEBALL:
Jeremiah Ceasar, St. Louis: Hutchinson CC
Logan Gray, St. Louis: LSU Eunice
Nick Zeman, Jennings; TCS Post Grad
CROSS COUNTRY:
India Appleton, St. Louis: UNC-Asheville
SOCCER:
Abby Bath, Barbe; East Texas Baptist
SOFTBALL:
Brianna Hargrove, Oakdale; Pearl River CC
Kassie Comeaux, Jennings; Mississippi Delta
SWIMMING:
Caleb Wyninger, St. Louis; Old Dominion
WRESTLING:
Robert Christman, St. Louis: Queens College
