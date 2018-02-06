Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority hosts community meeti - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority hosts community meeting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Tuesday night, the condition of North Lake Charles was addressed between city leaders and community members.

The Lake Charles North Redevelopment authority held their first community meeting, to update citizens about things that are happening in North Lake Charles.

From infrastructure, jobs, economic development, and community involvement, residents were able to address their concerns with city leaders.

Craig Marks, one of the members of the Redevelopment authority who initiated the meetings, did so with the intention of informing the public of issues that impacts them every day.

"These are pressing issues we've been dealing with in North Lake Charles for some time now," Marks said. "And I think now we're at a point where action needs to be taken."

Marks said the meetings will serve as a way for those to get any unanswered questions answered by their local officials.

"These meetings bring together the community with the leaders so we may have open dialogue to solve some of the issues we may have." Marks said.

